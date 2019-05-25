close
Sun May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019

PDMA directed to finalise steps to cope with possible floods

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to finalise all the arrangements to cope with the possible floods.

He also directed the other departments concerned to remain alert due to the prevailing uncertain weather conditions. Chairing a meeting at PDMA office here on Saturday, the chief secretary said protection of life and property of people was prime responsibility of the government, adding that natural calamities like floods could be dealt with in a better manner through planning and coordinated efforts.

He directed preparation of a comprehensive plan regarding provision of boats and other equipment to the districts authorities. He said that federal and provincial departments should enhance coordination for effective monitoring of water flows and weather.

