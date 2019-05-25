Envoy invites KP businessmen to trade exhibition in Jakarta

PESHAWAR: Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhie Amri on Saturday invited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businesspersons to Trade Exhibition scheduled to be held in Jakarta in October.

The Indonesian envoy extended invitation while speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Peshawar.

SCCI president Faiz Mohammad Faizi, senior vice-president Saad Khan, vice-president Haris

Mufti, Third Secretary Economic Function Indonesia Denial Nagrohu, and executive body members were present on the occasion.

The diplomat stressed the need for strengthening economic and trade relations to stabilise the economy of Pakistan and Indonesia.

Responding to the remarks of Faiz Mohammad Faizi regarding economic reforms and promotion of trade relations, Iwan Suyudhie Amri assured that his country would extend cooperation in trade and other sectors.

He also assured that visas would be issued to businesspersons on recommendations of the chamber within three to four days.The Indonesian ambassador said that his country gave much importance to Pakistan as a Muslim country and included Pakistan in its top priority to further strengthen mutual trade relations with it.

Iwan Suyudhie Amri claimed that during his three years tenure, the export of Pakistani products gradually increased by up to 400 per cent.

He said tobacco export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would increase further.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Faiz Mohammad lauded the Indonesian ambassador for visiting the chamber house thrice and his efforts for bolstering mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief informed that the

mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Indonesia stood at $3 billion, which include 89 percent share of Indonesia and rest of 11 percent of Pakistan, which needed to further enlarge.

He mentioned investment opportunities in hydel generation, oil and gas, tourism, mining, precious and semi-precious stones, along with agriculture, livestock sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and invited the Indonesian companies to make investment in these potential sectors in the province.He assured participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen in the exhibition to be held in Jakarta in the month of October.