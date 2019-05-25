One killed, 2 hurt in Kohistan road mishap

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when a motorcar plunged into ravine in Chanchal area of Lower Kohistan on Saturday.

“The local rushed to the scene and pulled out all the three injured and shifted them to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced one of them as dead,” Mohammad Bilal, an official at police control room in Lower Kohistan, told reporters. The car was on its way to Dassu from Bisham when the driver while negotiating a sharp turn lost control over the steering on Karakorum Highway and the vehicle plunged into ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured including Niamatullah, Hanifullah and Inhamullah to hospital where doctors pronounced the former as dead.