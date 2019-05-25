Culprits behind girl’s murder must be brought to justice: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday said perpetrators of the kidnap and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Islamabad should immediately be apprehended and brought to justice.

"The impediments in dispensation of justice to the family of the deceased child must be removed," he said while talking to Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah here.

The speaker said he met family of the child and assured them that formalities for dispensation of justice would be ensured. He said that he would be in touch with the family till the case is brought to its logical conclusion. He said that such heinous crimes would not be tolerated.

Asad Qaiser reiterated that it is prime responsibility of public representatives that perpetrators of such crimes are brought to justice.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah informed the speaker that judicial inquiry had been initiated into the murder case and he would be kept posted. He said that no delinquency in this regard would be tolerated. He assured the speaker that the ICT administration was in constant contact with the family of the child and their protection and every possible legal assistance would be ensured.