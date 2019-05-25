MCCI seeks relief in federal budget

MULTAN: The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday asked Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Finance Ministry to provide relief in the upcoming federal budget 2019-20.

Addressing a meeting, MCCI president Muhammad Sarfarz urged the government to introduce an amnesty scheme for filers and taxpayers similar to the assets declaration scheme for the non-filers. At least, filers must be exempted from tax audits for the next two to three years, he said. The taxpayers are maintaining their documentations and being regular income tax filers must be given super relief in the budget, he added.

The MCCI president said the Chamber already had submitted a set of proposals with the FBR for consideration and incorporation in the federal budget 2019-20, stating that these proposals would help increase economic activity, incentives for manufacturing and SMEs and widen the tax net thereby increasing the government revenue. Key proposals in the category of income tax relate to broadening the tax base; it was suggested that discretionary powers of inland department should be restricted.