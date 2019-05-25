India Parliament filled with millionaires

ISLAMABAD: The polls in India have produced 475 crorepatti (Millionaire) members out of 539 elected. Their ratio is 88 percent.

According to media reports Indian Parliament out of the 539 winners analysed, 475 (88%) are crorepatis. None of the 22 Muslim members is millionaire. Out of 542 winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 443 (82%) winners were crorepatis. Out of 543 winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 315 (58%) winners were crorepatis, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of 301 winners from BJP, 43 (84%) out of 51 winners from INC, 22 (96%) out of 23 winners from DMK, 20 (91%) out of 22 winners fielded by AITC, 19 (86%) out of 22 winners fielded by YSRCP, and 18 (100%) winners from SHS have declared assets worth more than Rs1 crore. There are 475 crorepatis in the new Lok Sabha.

The average of assets per winner in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is Rs20.93 crore. Not a single MLA with criminal background in Sikkim Assembly. Among major parties, the average assets per winner for 301 BJP winners is Rs14.52 crores, 51 INC winners have average assets of Rs38.71 crores, 23 DMK winners have average assets worth Rs24.51 crores, 22 YSRCP winners have average assets worth Rs54.85 crore, and 22 AITC winners have average assets of Rs6.15 crores.