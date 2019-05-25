close
Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Jobless man commits suicide

National

FAISALABAD: A man committed suicide over unemployment. Saifur Rehman of Nasirabad was jobless for a long time and in a fit of desperation he swallowed poisonous pills and died.

THREE POS HELD: Madina Town police arrested three POs. The police arrested PO Sheraz Ahmad of Kamalia, who abducted a girl and demanded Rs 2million ransom from her parents for her release. Another team of Madina Town police arrested POs Amjad and Waqas, who were wanted in a murder case.

