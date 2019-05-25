Jobless man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A man committed suicide over unemployment. Saifur Rehman of Nasirabad was jobless for a long time and in a fit of desperation he swallowed poisonous pills and died.
THREE POS HELD: Madina Town police arrested three POs. The police arrested PO Sheraz Ahmad of Kamalia, who abducted a girl and demanded Rs 2million ransom from her parents for her release. Another team of Madina Town police arrested POs Amjad and Waqas, who were wanted in a murder case.
FAISALABAD: A man committed suicide over unemployment. Saifur Rehman of Nasirabad was jobless for a long time and in a fit of desperation he swallowed poisonous pills and died.
THREE POS HELD: Madina Town police arrested three POs. The police arrested PO Sheraz Ahmad of Kamalia, who abducted a girl and demanded Rs 2million ransom from her parents for her release. Another team of Madina Town police arrested POs Amjad and Waqas, who were wanted in a murder case.