Politicians continue visiting Kaira House

LALAMUSA: Various politicians and dignitaries Saturday visited the Kaira House and condoled with PPP central Punjab president Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira over the death of his son.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Minister for Information Samsam Bukhari, former Senate chairman Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General PPP Central Punjab Ch Manzoor, Senator Krishna Kumari, Justice Shehram Sarwar and a large number of people of different areas offered Fateha for the departure soul.