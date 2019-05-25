Police claim arresting 235 accused

JHANG: Police Saturday claimed to have arrested 235 accused, including drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders from various areas of the district and recovered heroin, charas, liquor, booty and weapons from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Attaur Rehman said the police had arrested 88 POs, 42 court absconders and 45 other criminals and recovered 18.7kg charas, 1.4kg heroin, 21 pistols, three revolvers, eight guns, two rifles, 437 bottle liquor and unearthed three distilleries in May . The DPO said cases had been registered against the accused. He said seven people were booked over violation of Loudspeaker Act and 12 for selling petrol illegally, 50 over power theft, 11 over decanting, 6 over violation of Food Act, 8 over violation of Rent Act and two over violating Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance. The DPO said an inter-district gang was also nabbed and Rs 235,000 worth looted property was also retrieved from them. He said all SHOs and DSPs had been directed to continue crackdown on drug peddlers.

Assumes charge: In compliance with the orders of the Punjab Services and General Administration Department, Sheikh Khalid Saleem assumed the charge of Additional Commissioner (Revenue) on Saturday. He had served in the revenue department in different important positions across the province.