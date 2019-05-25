Flash floods damage shops in Orakzai

KALAYA: Dozens of shops were damaged by the flash floods in Mushti Maila area in central parts of Orakzai district, reports said on Saturday.

It was learnt that it had been raining heavily in Orakzai in the last four to five days which has caused flooding in central parts of the tribal district.

The rainwater flooded dozens of shops in Mushti Maila, causing huge losses to the shopkeepers. The flash floods also damaged the standing wheat crop in Orakzai.

The heavy rain damaged roads and houses in Abbottabad on Friday. A boy was also drowned in a flooded nullah in Abbottabad.

Govt asked to repair damaged road in Orakzai: The residents here on Saturday asked the government to repair the Darband-Samana Road which has been in a dilapidated condition for the last two decades.

They said that the road had developed potholes and it was inconveniencing the travellers and tourists to Samana. The people asked the government to order the repair of the 20 kilometres long road to facilitate the local population and the tourists.

Unhygienic milk wasted, adulterators held: The district administration and food department, in a joint operation on Saturday, have arrested over a dozen adulterators and wasted a large quantity of unhygienic milk.

A joint team led by Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan, intercepted vehicles through which milk was being supplied to commercial and domestic consumers in the city and its suburbs.

Sultan told reporters that milk weighing hundreds of kilograms was thrown in drain after it was proven injurious to health through a mobile milk laboratory that had arrived in Mansehra from Peshawar. "The food department has zero-tolerance for adulterators and vendors who mix chemicals in milk and thus play with the lives of people," said Sultan. He added that the operation against adulterators would continue.