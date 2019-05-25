close
Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

MPA’s guards booked

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra city police Saturday booked 20 guards of an MPA and 12 guards of a nephew of former lawmaker on charges of resorting to aerial firing outside police station.

Reportedly, MPA Bilal Asghar Warraich and Abdul Rehman, a nephew of late MNA Ilyas Jat, visited city police station regarding the investigation of the murder case of Bilal's friend Umair Jat.

After the investigation when both the groups reached at Kacha Gojra Chowk they exchanged aerial firing that created harassment and panic in the area.

On the complaint of Gojra city police sub inspector Muhammad Amer the police booked them under section 7-1(a) of ATA and sections 324, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the PPC.

