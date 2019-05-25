Shahbaz’s exemption from personal appearance

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday sought a report from the National Accountability Bureau by May 28 on an application moved by the counsel for Shahbaz Sharif seeking his client’s exemption from personal appearance in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Aashiana Housing cases.

However, the court granted interim exemption to Shahbaz Sharif, directing him to appear before the court in the first week of June. The counsel of Shahbaz informed the court that the treatment of his client is not possible in Pakistan. On this, the judge remarked that according to which document he can verify that Shahbaz’s treatment is possible in Pakistan or not. The judge asked Shahbaz’s counsel when his client would be able to join the court proceedings. Replying to the court’s query, the counsel said his client will return soon. Moreover, doctors in Pakistan have recommended that his client seek treatment abroad.

The NAB prosecutor complained that due to non-appearance of Shahbaz, the case is not progressing. The court after hearing the arguments of both parties granted interim exemption to Shahbaz and sought a detailed report from the NAB by May 28. Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, who is also an accused in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, was present in the court.