‘China, Pakistan strive to build closer community’

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan will join hands in building a closer community of shared future in the new era against the backdrop of changing international landscapes, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said.

“The Closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era is a concrete measure taken by leaders of the two countries as per the concept of building a new type of international relations and a community of a shared future for all mankind,” Yao told Xinhua in a recent interview.

A China-Pakistan joint statement in this regard was released in November last year when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made his first visit to China.

The closer community of shared future in the new era is based on mutual trust, friendship and amity, as well as shared interests and political consensus reached between the two countries and two peoples on the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ambassador said.

CPEC, a major pilot project of the China-proposed Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, is connecting the Gwadar Port in southwestern Pakistan with Kashgar in west China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

CPEC has brought about drastic changes to Pakistan’s socio-economic development over the past five years. During Prime Minister Khan's another visit to China in April, the two countries signed a deal on the first industrial park and future industrial cooperation. Under a Memorandum of Understanding inked between China and Pakistan to improve people’s livelihood, the two neighbours signed 27 projects on agriculture, education, healthcare, water resources, vocational training and poverty alleviation, Yao said.