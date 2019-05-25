Youm-e-Ali: Pillion-riding banned in Lahore for two days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In view of current wave of terrorism in the country, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Lahore district for two days, Sunday and Monday (May 26-27, 2019), in connection with the Youm-e-Ali (RA) observance.
According to a notification, issued on the request of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the provincial government imposed the ban under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.
