Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

UN medal awarded to Pakistani peacekeeper

National

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres awarded UN medal to Pakistani Peacekeeper Naik Naeem Raza who embraced Shahadat in Democratic Republic Congo during an ambush on UN convoy in January 2018.

The medal is awarded to blue helmets for their supreme sacrifice in line of duty. So far, 156 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives for global peace and stability.

