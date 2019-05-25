Sh Rashid blasts PPP, PML-N

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that PML-N leaders demanded resignation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to halt the references against them in the bureau.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said agreement of the government and leader of the opposition was required for the appointment of new chairman of NAB and when the same did not take place, they (the opposition) would continue enjoying (without any accountability).

Sheikh Rashid said, “Leave aside the audio and the video; listen to the cries of the opposition.” He said he had informed the people about Shahbaz Sharif’s efforts to get NRO and added now Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was making such efforts. He added Asif Zardari also wanted to flee the country like Shahbaz Sharif.

He also came hard on PPP government in Sindh on increasing cases of AIDs in the province and said at least the Sindh’s health minister should resign. He said going to IMF was unavoidable and he held the PML-N and PPP rulers responsible for the current inflation and joblessness.

The federal minister said no one could impose a war on Pakistan. However, he said, Pakistan should be very careful in the wake of increasing bitterness between the United States and Iran. He added India’s role also needed to be closely seen in this regard.

About the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), he said 34 km of 43 km track had been cleared from encroachers and the rest would be cleared in next 15 days. He said Pakistan Railways would charge half of the fare from passengers for traveling from anywhere in Pakistan on Eid day. He said if Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Army reached an agreement on trains, railways would run five special trains instead of three on the eve of Eidul Fitr.