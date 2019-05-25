Opp alliance unnatural, to end soon, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed with him matters of mutual interest, political affairs and progress on payment of dues to the media, according to a DGPR handout.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the current alliance of opposition political parties was aimed at safeguarding personal interests. The opposition leaders had laid the foundation of the unnatural alliance to hide their corruption, he said. The CM said the people of Pakistan know that the country had the most transparent government of its history and the days of loot and plunder are gone now, as the national resources are being spent with honesty.

Buzdar said the opposition alliance had been formed in haste and it would end soon. He said the Punjab government was taking effective measures for welfare of people. Several measures had been taken to provide relief to people through Ramazan bazaars. Now people could buy sugar up to two-kilogram at subsidised rates at Ramazan bazaars, the chief minister said adding that subsidy had also been given on flour, ghee, vegetables and fruits in 309 Ramazan bazaars. He said price control magistrates were active to check price-hike.

“I am personally monitoring the performance of Ramazan bazaars and subsidy being given to people,” he added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated the Punjab government for making excellent arrangements at Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to people. She said the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, had provided real relief to people at Ramazan bazaars and making efforts for welfare of people.

She praised the efforts of CM Usman Buzdar and his team for achieving target of wheat procurement campaign and giving full benefit to farmers of their hard work.

Dr Firdous said political orphans have no future. Pakistan is moving forward under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan. Former rulers badly damaged the economy, while PTI was taking solid measures to rebuild the economy, she added.