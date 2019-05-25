close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Efforts underway to resolve child murder case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad police are conducting investigation on technical and scientific grounds to resolve 10-year-old girl’s murder case while coordinated efforts are underway to arrest those involved in this tragic incident. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zufliqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted two teams to conduct investigation into the case which are being assisted by Criminal Investigation Agency, Counter Terrorism Force, Special Branch and Homicide Unit of Islamabad police. These all wings are making joint efforts along with two police teams since after the recovery of body of the victim on May 20, 2019.

As a part of these efforts, data of all persons residing in the vicinity of her house is being collected while DNA sampling of people living in nearby area has been also started.

A special team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) is assisting Islamabad police while DNA sampling of suspects and their poly graph tests are being conducted. Policemen working on this case have completed Geo Fencing of different areas while data of around 500,000 calls have been maintained. This data is being analysed by technical experts.

So far, Islamabad police have investigated around 200 suspects while further investigation is underway for the logical conclusion of the case and to book the perpetrator of this heinous crime.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan