Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Girls clinch top positions in Naat competition for special persons

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

MANSEHRA: The girls clinched top positions as the 6th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Punjab All Disabilities Naat Competition held here on Saturday.

The Right to Live, a non-governmental organisation working for the rights of visually impaired people, organised the competitions wherein a total of 18 male and female contestants, 11 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 7 from Punjab, participated.

Sahibzada Jawad Al-Faizi and Adil Quraishi led the panel of judges, who decided names of winners at the end of competitions.

Saba Pervez from Abbottabad and Quratul Ain from Rawalpindi clinched first and runner-up positions, respectively, while Zamir Ahmad from Mansehra bagged the third position.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Momina Basit, the chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's standing committee on social welfare, said that government would soon establish a special education centre for persons with disabilities in Mansehra.

"We have been ensuring that PWD are being appointed at posts fixed for them at public sectors departments and pass on all such incentives and relief packages announced by successive governments for them in the province," said Ms Basit.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Bilal, the chairman of Right to Live, who himself is visually impaired, stated that the 2 percent employment quota of PWDs was being usurped in Hazara division.

"We want the government to constitute a committee to probe such ambiguities in appointments of all public sector departments and those responsible for such fraud should be taken to justice under relevant laws," said Bilal.

