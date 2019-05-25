close
Sun May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019

Ten injured in shooting at New Jersey bar

World

May 26, 2019

TRENTON, United States: Ten people were injured in a shooting at a bar in New Jersey, police said on Saturday.

Officers received reports of gunfire at about 12.25am local time outside J&J Liquor & Bar in Brunswick Avenue, Trenton. Arriving officers found several victims in and around the bar. Five men and five women were taken to local hospitals. One victim was critically wounded and taken into emergency surgery.

Police said an investigation was ongoing. Local councillor Jerell Blakeley said on Facebook: “This kind of carnage shouldn’t be normal but is becoming a common occurrence. Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city. I am calling for bringing in the troopers and National Guard to the city.”

