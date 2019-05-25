Buyers urged to beware bank holiday fake goods

LONDON: Bargain-hunters looking forward to bank holiday markets and car boot sales have been warned to avoid fake or shoddy goods that could be harmful.

An increased number of markets and boot sales — known hotspots for counterfeit goods — are expected to be held this weekend and attendees have been asked to watch out for suspicious items and report them to police or Trading Standards. Among the potentially problematic goods listed by the Local Government Association (LGA) are fake perfumes which could burn skin and contain lead, fake sunglasses that offer no UVA protection, dangerous electrical goods, flammable children’s clothes and unsafe toys.

The LGA said “huge” hauls of fake designer handbags and trainers, sunglasses, perfume and jewellery had been recently seized from rogue market traders. “Criminals selling illegal fake goods ruin the reputation of genuine stall holders, harm legitimate businesses, cost the economy millions in lost tax revenue and often fund organised criminal gangs and modern slavery.

“Counterfeiting is not a victimless crime – unsafe, poor-quality products can put lives at risk — which is why councils put a lot of work into preventing the sale of these items in local markets and online to ensure that shoppers avoid buying fake goods, get a fair deal and aren’t ripped off or put in danger.”