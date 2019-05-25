Lanka will not die wondering: Vandersay

LONDON: Jeffrey Vandersay says Sri Lanka will ‘go for it’ and play without fear to overhaul the odds at the Cricket World Cup.

Newly-appointed captain Dimuth Karunaratne embodies the spirit of a squad remodelled for a tilt at a third final appearance in four tournaments. Vandersay, returning to the squad for the showpiece having not featured since October 2017, says his side will not die wondering as they aim to upset the established order again.

“We are going to go for it. We aren’t just here to take a loss,” said the leg spinner. “We are here to win it and fight for the nation.

“People can say what they like but it’s the team togetherness that matters; what happens in the camp, how we train and how much we can give.

“There are always going to be negative thoughts, naturally for us, and there are with other teams as well.

“But even when we fall down, it’s how we get back up and show we are capable of winning games.”

The 1996 winners, led by Chandika Hathurusingha, have brought several stars back into the fold for the showpiece in England and Wales.

Karunaratne made his last One-Day appearance at the 2015 World Cup and Lahiru Thirimanne, likely to feature heavily in the top order, last ran out in December 2017.