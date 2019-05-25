PBF plans to send top boxers to Olympic qualifiers

KARACHI: Following the recent development in international boxing it has now become clear that boxing will stay in next year’s Tokyo Olympics despite the fact that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended the management of world boxing governing body, AIBA.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) now intends to field its leading boxers in the Olympic qualifiers.

“Definitely, we will try our level best to field our leading boxers in the Olympic qualifiers,” PBF President Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

Pakistan has been struggling for the past 14 years to return to the Olympic fold in boxing with their last appearance being in the 2004 Athens Games.

“We have three events this year. We have already conducted the National Boxing Championship and in future we have the National Games and the South Asian Games. After the South Asian Games we will have one and a half months before the Olympic qualifiers. Our plan is to try to impart quality training to our leading bunch,” said Khalid, also secretary of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

“Through the support of the POA, government and Asian Boxing Confederation we will try to send our cream to China or Tajikistan for training,” Khalid said.

The PBF also intends to hold camp for the South Asian Games from June 15 in Islamabad.

“We have already written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that we want to hold a camp for the SAG from June 15. And it would be great if we are given camp in time,” PBF Secretary Col Nasir Tung said.

Coach Arshad Hussain said if given persistent camp for a few months Pakistan had the boxers to do wonders in the Olympic qualifiers.

“We have eight boys who if kept in the camp for a few months and given international exposure can qualify,” Arshad said.