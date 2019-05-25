Wood, Archer injuries leave England sweating

SOUTHAMPTON: England’s World Cup hopes may have sustained a serious blow after injury scares to both of their fastest bowlers.

Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, the two men in the England squad who can regularly surpass 90 mph with the ball, were obliged to leave the pitch within minutes of one another in the opening hour of the warm-up match against Australia in Southampton.

First Wood, after one ball of his fourth over, stopped halfway through his run-up and left the pitch having indicated that he may have an issue. Just two balls later Archer, a surprising choice as substitute fielder for Wood, slid as he attempted to stop a ball on the midwicket boundary and appeared to sustain an injury. He left the pitch moments later, but returned to the field after treatment.

An ECB statement confirmed that Wood had experienced some “left foot discomfort”, a concern given his lengthy history of ankle problems. “He will continue to spend some time with the medical team before a decision is made on whether he will return to the match.”

Archer, meanwhile, is understood to be carrying a minor niggle in his leg that contributed to his limited involvement in the One-Day International series.

It meant that Paul Collingwood, one of England’s assistant coaches, was briefly forced into service as a substitute fielder. Collingwood turns 43 on Sunday, and retired as a player at the end of the 2018 season. Joe Root, who was due to miss the game following the death of his grandfather on Thursday, was also pressed into service as a substitute fielder.