close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 26, 2019

Sudan military council chief visits Egypt

World

AFP
May 26, 2019

CAIRO: The head of Sudan’s ruling military council arrived in Cairo Saturday, an airport official said, the general´s first foreign trip since taking power after the April ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan´s visit to Egypt comes after Sudanese protest leaders announced a two-day strike from Tuesday as talks with the military over installing civilian rule remain suspended.

The umbrella protest movement is at odds with the generals over whether the transitional body to rule Sudan should be headed by a military or civilian figure. Egypt, whose President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi currently chairs the African Union, backs Sudan´s military council and has urged African nations to allow it “more time” for a handover to civilian rule.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World