An urgent need to revamp agriculture

University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Our homeland is under the grip of different challenges including food insecurity, high cost of production, widening import bills, deteriorating agricultural land, and impact of climate changes etc.

After observing experiences of developed nations, we have learned that only knowledge-based economies are proving their mettle with distinction on the map of the world. They are coming up with products tangible solutions, and innovative ideas that are building up their economies.

In the modern era, academia-industry linkages are one of the key indicators for a fast progress. The tangible researches are piled up in the libraries.

Universities are having an updated pool of knowledge that must contribute to resolve key issues of local industry, farming community and people.

We have to identify areas of researches and strengthen academia-industry ties for commercialization. It will untimely help us move towards knowledge-based economy.

Undoubtedly, agriculture is considered the backbone of our economy, which is contributing around 19.5 percent to the country’s GDP and employing 45 percent of labour force.

The UN, while devising Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), mapped out a strategy to attain a better and more sustainable future by 2030. SDG 17 goals agenda is meant to address the global challenges, and handholding of downtrodden and oppressed segment of the society.

The first and second goals among those are directly dealing with poverty alleviation and zero hunger.

It is shocking that one in nine around 815 million people across the globe are undernourished. Farmers’ fields have lost 75 per cent of crop diversity during a century. We have to adopt better use of agricultural biodiversity for nutritious diets and enhanced livelihoods.

Despite the fact of being an agrarian country, the agriculture sector is mandated and directly linked with poverty alleviation and food security.

But, surprisingly, more than 50 percent of our population is food insecure, whereas per acre production is low as compared to that in the developed world.

There are numerous factors involved in food insecurity and unsustainable agriculture.

Without good quality seed, we cannot harvest economical viable crops. Most of the agricultural land of our country is cultivated with flawed seed that is unable to produce good results.

Climate change is also posing a serious threat to agriculture sector. Farmers are coping with the effects of unpredictable weather patterns, variable rainfall and drought like situations.

The world climate is changing and this is because of our own actions. Heavy chunking out smoke from the factories, industrialization, and environmental pollution have changed weathers and ecosystems which can be termed as manmade disaster.

High yielding, disease-free and combat climate change are imperative to move agriculture towards an effective development.

More than 90 percent of the farming community consists of small farmers who cannot afford cost-intensive machinery.

The situation provokes the low productivity. In China, even every small farmer has become a user of mechanization for this agricultural land.

They have developed small machinery for small farmers with reverse engineering, enabling them to get machinery at affordable prices.

Value addition, which is capable of earning heavy foreign exchange, is critical missing link in our agriculture trade. Value addition in food industry is only 3 percent that is a big barrier to make economic development.

We have considerable ecological diversity being in sub- tropical ecosystem, but we could not add value to our produces, which is leading towards erosion of economic viability of landholders. Value addition will revolutionize the economy and we can easily surpass import estimates.

As per ensuring quality in the international market is concerned, standard-systems like good agricultural practices, sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures, traceability of chemicals residues, and food safety packaging materials are being used across the world.

The country is producing 30 million ton of fruit and vegetable produce but quality issues has limited us to take most of it to the international market.

Agricultural exports are being sent to lower-end markets where checking of quality is not as strict as in developed countries. The quality issue has gained a momentum even in those markets as well.

The under-cultivation land is diminishing and being converted into residential colonies due to urbanization, which is also adding up to daunting challenges.

Pakistan has been listed among the list of one of the top ranked water scarce countries. At the time of inception of the country, per capita water availability was 5,000 cubic meter which has now reduced to 900 cubic meter.

It has become a need of the hour to shun traditional farming and promote high-efficient irrigation agriculture for a better tomorrow.

There is a need to phase out flood watering and replace it with other modern irrigation techniques such like drip plantation, bed planting and others after making them economically viable for small farmers.

Moreover, 25 percent to 40 percent fruits and vegetables are being wasted in post-harvest losses.

The factors which are responsible for post-harvest produce losses include poor pre-harvest measures, insect pest and disease infestation, varieties with low shelf life, low tech harvesting procedures, dumping produce, packaging without sorting and grading, distant consuming market distribution and others.

Farmers are working day and night to produce food but they are oppressed segment of the society. It is also really a challenge that a farmer’s son does not want to become a farmer due to low profitability in the sector. Lack of adoption of mechanizations and latest techniques, potentially viable seeds and market issues, etc are provoking low productivity.

The farming community is being exploited at the hands of middle men who are putting a squeeze in their market margin. In the developed nations, the model of farmer cooperatives had been adopted.

Under the system, resources are pooled including machinery, and credit, etc so that all the members can get benefit from it.

The system provides an opportunity to all the stakeholders for the adoption of latest methods, and mechanization for increasing per acre yield. Direct farmers’ market is also an avenue to make agriculture sector an attractive profession for the rural population.

Diseases limit the agricultural produces, and modern management measures are inevitable for high quality production. Integrated Pest Management, which is an ecosystem-based strategy spotlighting long-term prevention of pests or their damage, keeps pest populations below the Economic Injury Level (EIL). Several strategies comprising residue management, biological control, crops rotation; certified disease-free seeds; timely sowing controlling weeds and insect pests, and fertilizer are essential for safeguarding crops from the harmful effects.

Undoubtedly, several challenges are being encountered by the agricultural sector. The country is capable to boost up the agricultural productivity manifold by using advanced tools and techniques. It will not only meet our local demands but also fetch foreign reserves and alleviate poverty by capturing handsome potential in the sector.

The writer Dr Muhammad Ashraf (H.I, S.I.) is currently working as Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He is former Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation Islamabad and former Vice-Chancellor MNS University of Agriculture Multan.

Email address [email protected]