Know all about cricket

If you are one of those people who leave the room when someone talks about cricket or are too afraid to ask the other person about some cricket lingo, then don’t worry. This World Cup, we have a solution for people like you as Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Cricket But were too Afraid to Ask will make you a cricket expert right in time for the mega event.

Iain Macintosh’s book is every non-cricket person’s dream because it will enable them to talk about cricket during the World Cup when every other person wants to know your opinion of the game. You might be one of the football fanatics who is baffled that cricket is played in Afghanistan or a hockey person who had no idea that cricket even had a World Cup. Get your hands on this book to understand the basics of cricket and trust me, people will come to you regarding a few terminologies if you surprise them with your new-found knowledge.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Cricket but were too Afraid to Ask just doesn’t talk about cricket’s laws and equipment; it also explains to the readers that there is more to cricket than these things. Yes, some of the laws are baffling such as having a no-ball for overstepping and also a no-ball for waist-high delivery; why a batsman can be run-out off a no-ball if that has to be bowled again; what is a paddle scoop or a reverse sweep and why a batsman is declared ‘hit wicket’ when it is clear that it was a mistake. For answers to all these queries, this book will take you along in a light-hearted manner and an easy-to-understand approach that will quickly get you engaged into the world of cricket.

You don’t have to be a cricket fan to understand the difference between strike rate and average; a result by wickets and one by runs, the importance of opening the batting and opening the bowling and why there is no run for a dead ball. This book explains to a layman how cricket works, why people get excited whenever there is a game on TV and why is it so popular. For that, you will have to understand the game’s history, the big names who helped it become popular and a guide that could explain the meanings of LBW, Extras, Leg Byes and other terminology.

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Cricket but were too Afraid to Ask is like a sincere friend who wants you to hold your head high during cricket discussions. He can be a very impatient young dude or a very patient old man, depending on your style of reading. It is advisable to go through the book as it is written instead of skipping chapters just to know the important stuff, because it has been written it in a very friendly and understanding manner. Trust me, by the time you are through this wonderful book, you will be able to differentiate between a Test match and a limited overs international, what makes a dead ball different from a no-ball, why dismissals like obstructing the field and handling the ball are essential to the game, why there are fielding positions called silly mid-off and silly mid-on, and why it is crucial to know about the funny sounding gully position. Happy reading!

[email protected]