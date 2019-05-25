close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

PCB now allows players to keep families during WC

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

LAHORE: Taking a U-turn or say bowing before the demand of the players, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed families to travel with players during the World Cup 2019 only after their fixture against defending champions Australia on June 12 in Taunton.

Earlier, it was reported that the cricket board had prohibited the players from taking their wives to the tournament in order to make them concentrate on the tournament. A new PCB policy mentioned that cricketers would have to make their own arrangements for the travelling family members.

Only Asif Ali and Haris Sohail were allowed to take their families due to personal reasons.

The PCB had allowed relatives to stay with the cricketers during the one-off T20I and five-match ODI series.

Earlier, Pakistan’s players wanted their family members to travel with them on foreign tours and were allowed to stay at hotels with them.

Pakistan are set to begin their campaign against West Indies in Nottingham on May 31 in Nottingham.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports