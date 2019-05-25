Miandad urges specialist batsmen not to throw wickets

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan batting genius Javed Miandad called on the specialist batsmen to realize their responsibilities, instead of throwing their wickets cheaply. They must try to contribute 40 to fifty runs each time they land at the wicket during the forthcoming World Cup that starts from May 30.

In an exclusive interview with The News, Miandad said he got upset at watching leading batsmen throwing their wickets cheaply in a match against Afghanistan. “When you enter a tournament as big as the World Cup is, you need to set up your goal and priorities. For a specialist batsman the objective should be not to throw his wicket cheaply.”

Miandad reminded all that one-day cricket gives a touch of Test cricket where you need to pick your moments rather than treating it as yet another T20 cricket match. “For a specialist batsman the requirement is to stay at the wicket and try to contribute forty to fifty runs each time he lands at the wicket. One-day cricket is not like T20 where you need to attack a bowler each time you get a chance. Instead you have to wait for the real opportunity to hit out.”

The former middle-order batsman who was the linchpin of Pakistan batting line up in 1992 World Cup winning campaign, said that best way to treat one-dayer is to look for runs during the first ten overs as majority of fielders stay in the circle and then when wickets in hand pump up your run flow during the last ten overs. “From 10 to 40th over, try to take maximum singles and twos and hit the boundary in between when you get loose ball. Doing so, the middle-order batting line up must keep in mind that keeping wickets are utmost important. In these middle overs never throw away your wickets cheaply. Leave the hitters to take care of bowlers during the last ten overs and when wickets in hand they can easily do that.”

Miandad said he strongly believed the team which would adopt this strategy would emerge champion of 2019 World Cup.

“When the World Cup gets under way, I am sure you would not see huge run chases as you have recently seen in a series between Pakistan and England.”

Talking about Pakistan team combination for the World Cup, Miandad said he was surprised to see the return of Wahab Riaz in the team. “He was never on the radar of selectors and coaches during the last two years and that was why he did not play any one-dayer. Same is the case with Mohammad Asif who was considered by selectors as a T20 speciallist. Now both are in the World Cup team, meaning selectors had no idea what would be the combination for the World Cup. Without discussing merits and demerits of their selection, my question is why they were not made part of the team for the series against Australia recently played in UAE?”

Without naming any selector Javed Miandad said there should be criteria to pick a selector. “Being a good former player does not mean that you have right mind of a selector. Here the mess up made in team selection for World Cup clearly gives you impression that selectors had no roadmap to pick the best combination for the World Cup. Unnecessary changes in the team line up during the last couple of years have proved country productive.”

When questioned to comment on Pakistan team coaches abilities, Miandad said a foreign coach had nothing to lose in wake of any outcome. “These foreign coaches have no national interest or pride in their mind. So they lack that spirit required to see their teams putting up a better show. They only go by the book. Winning and losing hardly matters for them. History is evident whenever we had won the Cups it was more an outcome of national spirit, urge and pride to earn laurels for the country.”