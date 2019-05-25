close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 26, 2019

Paire wins Lyon ATP

Sports

AFP
May 26, 2019

LYON: With the French Open starting Sunday, Benoit Paire offered some home encouragement as he brushed aside Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Lyon clay-court event.

The 30-year-old also won at Marrakech in April and will climb to 38th in the ATP rankings on Monday, when he also takes on Romania’s Marius Copil in the Roland Garros first-round. No Frenchman has lifted the French Open since Yannick Noah’s iconic victory in 1983.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports