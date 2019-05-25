Paire wins Lyon ATP

LYON: With the French Open starting Sunday, Benoit Paire offered some home encouragement as he brushed aside Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the Lyon clay-court event.

The 30-year-old also won at Marrakech in April and will climb to 38th in the ATP rankings on Monday, when he also takes on Romania’s Marius Copil in the Roland Garros first-round. No Frenchman has lifted the French Open since Yannick Noah’s iconic victory in 1983.