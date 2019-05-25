close
Sun May 26, 2019
AFP
May 26, 2019

Putintseva claims first WTA title

Sports

AFP
May 26, 2019

BERLIN: Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva secured her first ever WTA singles title in Nuremberg on Saturday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek.

First seed Putintseva, 24, came back from a set down to win on the Nuremberg clay.

Victory gives the world number 39 a WTA title at the third attempt. She had lost both her previous finals, in St. Petersburg in 2017 and Guangzhou in 2018.

Putintseva is set to face Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the first round of the French Open next week.

