LRC hosts Mid Summer, Kaghan Cup races today

LAHORE: The 3rd summer meeting of the Lahore Race Club (LRC) will have Mid Summer Cup and Kaghan Cup as the main races of the day scheduled for Sunday, the 26th May, 2019 at its racecourse.

Other than the cup races, there will be five Fantastic Plates of different classes and divisions. The first race is expected to saddle off at 1.00 pm and all of them are 1100 metres distance.

The two cup races have Malik’s Love and Raat Ki Rani favourites for win respectively while they would get challenge from Khan Jan and One Four Char in Mid Summer and from Four Char Ha and Dream Secret in Kaghan Cup.

Favourite in the first Fantastic Plate race for win is Noor-e-Sehar with Baa Aytbar expected to take the place while Pin Point in on fluke and others in the run are Accu Chek, Maria, Turab Prince, Zahid Love, Meri Sahiba, Naveed Choice, Baby Accurate, Mehmoor Princess, Tell Me and Lovey Dovey.

Favourite for second race is Sheba for win with She Is Rawal for place and fluke may come from Nice Moon. Others in the race are Crazy Doll, Good Action, Mozrat, Kali Ghatta, Almas Choi, Prince of Dubai, Great Khan, Petra, Dil De Shahzadi, High On Life and Aie Muskan.

Favourite in the third race is Banjo for win, Vegas for place and fluke is on Rashk-e-Qamar. Others in the run are Lahori Sayeen, Golden Stamp, Tilli, Jan-e-Ficla, Helena, After Hero, Lovely Poma, Victory Free, Ravi Choice, Again Dil Wali and Natalia.

Favourite for fourth race is Tougnhess for win, Fakhr-e-Golra for place and Missing My Love is on fluke while others are Jharra, Punjab Prince, Maradona, Thal Da Badshah, Khurram The Great, Mohallay Dar, Gambler Boy, Abbas Princess, Easy Go, Dil Da Badshah and Lahon Badshah

Favourite for fifth The Mid Spring Cup is Malik’s Love for win, Khan Jan for place and One Four Seven is on fluke. Others in the runs are Goldee, Precious One, Right Approach, Jabbar Prince and Legacy.

Favourite for sixth The Kaghan Cup is Raat Ki Rani for win, Four Chaar Hai for place and Dream Secret is on fluke. Others in the runs are Dimple, Abdullah Princess, Kastoon, Candle, Lucky Time and Chota Sayeen. Favuorite for seventh is Wahab Choice for win, Red Boy for place and Chota Sayen is on fluke while others are Neeli De Malika, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Baa Rehmat, Shania Princess, On The Spot Win, Anmole One and Hamayoon Choice.