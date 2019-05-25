close
Sun May 26, 2019
AFP
May 26, 2019

England women ease past Denmark in WC warm-up

Sports

AFP
May 26, 2019

LONDON: England’s women stepped up their World Cup preparations with a comfortable 2-0 win over Denmark in Walsall on Saturday.

Phil Neville’s side are expected to challenge to win a major tournament for the first time in France later this summer and had too much firepower for a Danish side, who failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The PFA women’s player of the year Nikita Parris, who sealed a move to European champions Lyon earlier this week, opened the scoring in first half stoppage time, drilling a low shot home for her 12th international goal. That was only a few minutes after Denmark had an effort ruled out when Signe Bruun was adjudged to have controlled the ball with her arm before prodding it in. However, after a largely flat first 45 minutes, the Lionesses took control after the break and doubled their advantage on the hour mark. Beth Mead collected the ball from Georgia Stanway and produced a cross that veteran midfielder Jill Scott headed past goalkeeper Katrine Abel. England face New Zealand next Saturday in Brighton in a final warm-up game before their World Cup begins against Scotland on June 9.

