Ex-cricketer Tariq Bashir dies

LAHORE: Former first class cricketer of Lahore, Government College Lahore and Dawood Club and presently Chairman Prince Cricket Club Lahore Cantonment Tariq Bashir died of sudden cardiac arrest in the early hours on Saturday. All-rounder Tariq, a compatriot of former Test cricketers Shafiq Papa, Agha Zahid, Abdul Qadir and Mudassar Nazar, was among Pakistan probable for 1975 World Cup. As medium pace bowler and frontline batsman Tariq also captained Punjab team in national tournaments with outstanding performances on most of the occasions. Namaz-e-Janaza of Tariq Bashir will be held at 2:00 pm on May 27 after Zuhr prayers at Eidgah Jamia Manzoor Saddar Bazar Lahore Cantt.