Tauseef Trophy Cricket

LAHORE: The first round draws of 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship have been announced here.

16 prominent clubs of the city will participate. Initial round of the Tournament will be on knockout system while final round (semifinalist clubs) will be played on League bases. Every inning will consist of 40 overs and 18 points. Every club will play 3 matches. The 18 points distribution is 4 points batting and 4 points bowling while winning point of the match is 10. Due to rain of other problem 10 points equally divided. Without Club registration card no player will play match of the tournament. One one Under 40 Player will be allowed while remaining players age will be 35 years and One Under-19 Player will be must in playing side.

Draws of first round is

Group A: Model Town Club vs Servis Club & Ghalib Sports vs Cricket Center

Group B: Young Lucky Star vs Tauseef Club & Model Town Greens vs Mehboob Park Gym

Group C: Albilal Club vs Ludhiana Gym & Stags Club vs P&T Gym

Group D: Apollo Club vs Crescent Club & Cantt Gym vs Township Whites.