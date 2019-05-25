Wood, Archer give England injury scares

LONDON: The England fast bowler Mark Wood is to undergo a precautionary scan on his troublesome left foot, after another day of injury worries for England during their warm-up match against Australia at the Ageas Bowl.

Wood and Jofra Archer, the two men in the England squad who can regularly surpass 90 mph with the ball, both left the field within minutes of one another in the opening hour of the match, and though Archer later returned after treatment, they also lost their left-arm spinner Liam Dawson as well, after he suffered a laceration to the ring finger on his right hand.

First Wood, after one ball of his fourth over, stopped halfway through his run-up and left the pitch having indicated that he may have an issue. Just two balls later Archer, a surprising choice as substitute fielder for Wood, slid as he attempted to stop a ball on the midwicket boundary and appeared to sustain an injury. He left the pitch moments later, but returned to the field after treatment half an hour later.

An ECB statement confirmed that Wood had experienced some “left foot discomfort”, a concern given his lengthy history of ankle problems, and after spending further time with the medical team, they issued a follow-up statement confirming that he would undergoing a scan.

“Mark Wood is to have a precautionary scan,” read the statement. “England’s medical team want to ensure there is nothing serious in the build-up to the start of the World Cup.” Archer, meanwhile, is understood to be carrying a minor niggle in his leg that contributed to his limited involvement in the ODI series, but there are no major concerns about his fitness.