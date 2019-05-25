Buzdar asks ulema to contribute to anti-polio drive

LAHORE: Ulema belonging to various schools of thought called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office.

The chief minister appealed to the ulema to provide all-out support to make the anti-polio campaign successful. The ulema announced provision of complete cooperation to the anti-polio campaign and resolved to work effectively on a permanent basis to eliminate polio in the country.

The ulema said, “We will cooperate with the government in discharge of this national duty and will support measures of the government taken to make the campaign successful.

The chief minister said presence of polio disease in Pakistan was a matter of concern. The whole world has become free from polio, but the disease still exists in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The role of the ulema in the anti-polio campaign is of vital importance.

The CM said the ulema had always played an effective role in the protection of social and moral values, and today the young children needed the role of the ulema to make the anti-polio campaign successful and their role would be helpful in elimination of the disease. He said, “Our mission is to make Punjab free from polio and this is our national issue and we have to work jointly for this objective.

We have to protect our nation from this disease. We have resolved to win the war against polio at any cost.”

He said a detailed meeting with the ulema would be held after Eidul Fitr and their issues would be resolved. He said he would keep continuous contact with the ulema and his doors were always open to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said, “We appeal to the ulema to play their role in making the anti-polio campaign successful. The ulem have always played their duties in an effective manner. Muttahida Ulema Board Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Jamia Masjid Minhajul Hassan Principal Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Jamia Masjid Umer Bin Abdul Aziz Khateeb Hafiz Zubair Ahmed Zaheer, Raghib Naeemi of Jamia Naeemia, Punjab Quran Board Chairman Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Siyalvi, Jamia Masjid Data Darbar Khateeb Mufti Muhammad Ramazan Siyalvi, Auqaf Provincial Khateeb Maulana Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi, Ittehad Islamic Centre Chairman Maulana Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi, Jamia Hijveriya Principal Maulana Badruz Zaman Qadri, Jamia Masjid Wazir Khan Khateeb Maulana Ahmed Raza Siyalvi, Dr Muhammad Saad Siddiqui of Punjab University Idara Uloom-e-Islamiya, Jamia Masjid Neela Gumband Khabteeb Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi Al-Azhari, Auqaf Provincial Khateeb Maulana Ghulam Mustafa Saqib, Maulana Shafiq Ahmed Pasroori, Maulana Muhammad Khalid, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi of Jamiatul Muntazar were among the uleme who called on the chief minister.

The Primary and Secondary Health Department secretary, Lahore division commissioner, deputy commissioner and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.