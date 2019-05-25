29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

CARACAS: At least 29 prisoners were killed and 19 police wounded in clashes at a jail in western Venezuela on Friday, authorities said.

The incident at the police station jail in the town of Acarigua, in Portuguesa state, occurred when police special forces (FAES) tried to stop a "massive prison break" which resulted in the deaths of 29 inmates, according to Portuguesa public security secretary Oscar Valero.

The prisoners received the officers with "a hail of gunfire" while detonating three grenades, which injured 19 police, Valero told reporters.

The Una Ventana a la Libertad NGO, which defends prisoner rights, gave a preliminary toll of 25 dead.

NGO director Carlos Nieto said the clashes broke out when the FAES attempted to rescue visitors who had been taken hostage on Thursday by the "pran" -- the leader of the inmates -- at the jail.

"This morning authorities sent the FAES and there was a clash. The detainees had weapons, they shot at the police. Apparently they also detonated two grenades," Nieto told AFP.

The inmates’ leader, Wilfredo Ramos, was one of those killed, according to an internal police report.