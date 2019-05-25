close
Sun May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019

E-courts

May 26, 2019

It is good news for Pakistan that for the first time in the country’s history, e-court will start functioning from Monday, May 27. This system will deliver many potential benefits as court will become more responsive, cases can be heard speedily irrespective of location.

Above all, this system would bring justice which will be transparent, efficient, affordable, and time saving. It will also reduce pending cases. One is happy to see Pakistan progressing as institutions are becoming stronger and modernised day by day.

Imtiaz Ali Lakhan (Ghotki)

