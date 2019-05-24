close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Lightning leaves one dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

TIMERGARA: One person was killed and three others injured as lightning struck a house in Luqman Banda in Lower Dir on Friday.

The sources said the lightning struck as the area received heavy rain and hailstorm. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Timergara. The locals said the hailstorm also destroyed the fruit orchard and crops.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan