Rs5b being spent to promote tourism in Mansehra: minister

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would spend Rs5 billion to build infrastructure to promote tourism in Mansehra district.

“I have been visiting this picturesque district to explore more tourist attractions. We will build roads and install chairlifts to attract more tourists,” Provincial Minister Tourism for Tourism and Archaeology Muhammad Atif Khan told reporters at Shinkiari on Friday.

Muhammad Atif, who is also holding the office of the senior minister, is on a four-day visit to Mansehra on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He visited tourist’s resort of Shogran and other destinations along with Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai and PTI lawmakers. The minister said the government wanted to attract tourists from within the country and abroad that could only be possible when infrastructure was developed.

“I have never seen such natural beauty anywhere in the country. We will take all possible measures to promote tourism,” he added.

He said food streets would be established in Balakot and Naran to introduce traditional cuisine to visitors. “The garbage dumping grounds would be built in Balakot and Naran. A metaled road to link Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad with Shogran will also be constructed,” said Atif.

Two get life term for killing woman A model court on Friday handed down life imprisonment to man and his accomplice who had killed his wife in name of honour in Oghi in March last year. The judge of model court, Ashfaq Taj, awarded sentence to Mohammad Bashir and Abdul Waris stated to be the brother-in-law of the former. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the convict.