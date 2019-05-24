Search committee suggests names for KPIC chief slot

PESHAWAR: The search committee, headed by provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, has sent names of three candidates to the chief minister to appoint one of them as commissioner of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC).

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shaukat Yousafzai at the Chief Minister Secretariat. Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, former vice-chancellor of Engineering University Peshawar Imtiaz Gilani, former judge Abdul Aziz Kundi, Secretary Administration Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub and Secretary Information Mukhtar Ahmad attended the meeting as search committee members.

The committee thoroughly discussed and analysed the received documents of the candidates. After the detailed review of the candidates’ documents, the search committee nominated the names of three candidates on merit unanimously.

The names of the three shortlisted candidates would be presented to the chief minister who will give final approval of one of them as information commissioner in the RTI Commission. The information minister said the RTI Commission has emerged as a successful organisation, which got appreciation internationally. Every citizen has the right to receive the desired information from any organisation through the RTI law. He added that the appointment of the information commissioner is for three years. The minister hoped that the information commissioner will use all of his capabilities for public service and to provide accurate and timely information to the public.