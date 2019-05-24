Govt shifts China’s $2b SAFE deposit to loan category

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to satisfy the IMF just ahead of the $6 billion bailout package, the government has made a major shift in loan classification and inserted $2 billion China’s SAFE deposit into loan category managed by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had showed SAFE Deposits in its books. With this new classification, the official data confirms that Pakistan’s foreign inflows are largely dependent upon Chinese assistance. Out of total $8.4 billion dollar inflows, China provided $6.3 billion or 75 percent of total inflows during the current fiscal year in shape of commercial loans from Chinese banks, bilateral assistance and finally in shape of SAFE deposits.

The SAFE deposit from China only was put on domain of the EAD, however, such other deposits obtained from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and UAE were not made part of this new classification.

With this shift in classification of loans/grants, the total disbursement of dollar inflows from multilateral and bilateral creditors have gone up to $8.470 billion during first three quarters (July-March) period of the current fiscal year. Total disbursement of loans and grants in first three quarters of the last fiscal year stood at $7.9 billion in 2017-18 but it was without any SAFE deposits.

When contacted, a top government official told The News on Friday that the Ministry of Finance through official communication directed the EAD to make China’s SAFE deposit of $2 billion part of disbursements of loans and grants details. “We have not been asked to make other deposits as part of this changed classification of loan category,” said the official.

Another official told this correspondent that the last IMF mission had plainly told Pakistani authorities that Islamabad would have to fully disclose details of IMF loan repayments as well as total outflows on account of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and at one point of time the talks had reached “deadlock” situation. But finally both sides successfully struck consensus by evolving agreement that more disclosure and details would be shared with the IMF for achieving transparency.

According to official data of the EAD, total disbursements of loans and grants stood at $6.4 billion and after insertion of Chinese SAFE deposit it went up to $8.4 billion in July-March period of 2018-19.

Pakistan obtained $3.107 billion in shape of commercial loans so far out of which China Development Bank provided a major chunk to the tune of $2.234 billion. The other commercial banks also provided commercial loans including Ajman Bank provided $74 million, Dubai Bank $184.44 million, ICBC-China $300 million, Noor Bank $20 million and consortium of banks such as SUSSIE AB, ABL, UBL $295 million.

The government has obtained $1.192 billion from multilateral donors in first nine months of the current fiscal year including $390.89 million from ADB, $165 million from World Bank’s IDA lending, $42.39 million from WB’s IBRD, $506 million from IDB and $15 million from AIIB.

In the category of loans obtained from bilateral donors, China again clinched the position of largest bilateral donor by providing $1.884 billion in July-March period of 2018-19 out of total bilateral inflows of $2.170 billion. UK provided $80 million and US $59.03 million. Saudi Arabia provided $19.4 million. In new category, the official data shows that China SAFE deposit provided $2 billion so far in the current fiscal year.