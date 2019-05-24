Subsidy on sugar export abolished in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over the meeting of Punjab Cabinet at his office here Friday in which decision was made to sell up to two kilograms of sugar to an individual consumer in the Ramazan bazaars set up across the province. Food items relating to the upcoming festival of Eid will also be sold in the Ramazan bazaars from 21st Ramazan. Semolina, vermicelli and five additional food items will be provided on subsidised rates and the Punjab government will provide a subsidy of Rs20 million in this regard.

The cabinet meeting decided to end rebate by the Punjab government on the export of sugar and approval was also accorded to abolish subsidy on its export for strengthening the sugar price.

The meeting approved fixing of aquifer tariff (water charges) at the rate of Re1 per litre on water bottling and beverage companies using the groundwater. This decision has been made in light of the Supreme Court directions. Wasa, local government, and irrigation department will issue notifications within their respective sphere of influence for collecting these charges.