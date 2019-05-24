Amla confident he can find his best form

JOHANNESBURG: Experienced South Africa batsman Hashim Amla hasn’t been at his best recently, but is confident of turning things around at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Amla’s form has been a matter of some concern for South Africa ahead of the World Cup. Since the start of 2018, he has scored 529 runs from 16 innings at 35.26 — sub-par when compared to his overall career average of 49.74.

But the 36-year-old is sure he can find his best, once the World Cup gets underway with South Africa taking on hosts England in the tournament opener on May 30. Some of that belief stems from the fact that he has typically done well in England, as underscored by his ODI average of 56.73 on these shores.

“I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that,” said Amla. “I have been blessed to have this shirt for a while but the time off has made me want to come back stronger. This is my third (World Cup) so I know what it is all about.”

“I have a strong record in England and I have always enjoyed coming here. We have played England recently and had some success against them, I have done well against them too.”

South Africa, although placed No 3 on the ICC Men’s ODI team rankings, haven’t been widely talked up of as one of the favourites to lift the title this time around. Amla feels the reduced expectations will benefit the team. “This year, you don’t see the same big names and that is why the focus is not on us but that has some good in it,” he said.