53rd death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq observed

BAHAWALPUR: The 53rd death anniversary of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi-V was observed here on Friday.

Quran Khawani was held at various places of Bahawalpur division for the departed soul. The main event was held at Sadiq Garh Palace. A photograph and books exhibition was also held at Central Library Bahawalpur in this connection. The local holiday was observed within the revenue limits of Bahawalpur district in connection with the death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq.

$600m to be spent in 6 cities to resolve civic problems: The Punjab government will spend $ 600 million in major six cities of Punjab to resolve the civic problems of the masses. According to an official, the Punjab government is introducing Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Sialkot, and Sargodha.

The PICIIP will support different civic up-gradation programmes in these cities in two phases with the help of the Asian Development Bank.

The Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) is aimed at improving the efficiency of Municipal Corporation by improving the services of water supply, sanitation, sewerage treatment, solid waste management, transport infrastructure, which will be contributed in enhancing the economic activities and strengthen business process with improved community health and better quality of life of the residents of the cities.