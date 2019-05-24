Subsidy on sugar export abolished in Punajb

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet Friday decided to end rebate on the export of sugar and approval was accorded to abolish subsidy on its export for strengthening the sugar price. The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also approved fixing of aquifer tariff (water charges) at the rate of Re1 per litre on water bottling and beverage companies using the groundwater. This decision has been made in light of Supreme Court directions. Wasa, local government, and irrigation department will issue notifications within their respective sphere of influence for collecting the charges. The decision was also made to sell up to two kilograms of sugar to an individual consumer in Ramazan bazaars.