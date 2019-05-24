close
Sat May 25, 2019
AFP
May 25, 2019

Morgan in injury scare ahead of WC

Sports

AFP
May 25, 2019

LONDON: England captain Eoin Morgan will undergo “a precautionary X-ray” after injuring his left index finger in training, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Morgan was practising with his teammates at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton ahead of Saturday’s unofficial World Cup warm-up against Australia when he took a blow during catching drills.

“Eoin Morgan took a knock to his left index finger fielding this morning. He is going to hospital after practice for a precautionary X-ray,” said a brief statement from the ECB.Morgan, 32, was one of 14 players preparing at Hampshires ground, with Joe Root absent on personal business.

England have climbed to the top of the one-day international rankings under the leadership of Morgan, who is also a key member of their powerful batting line-up. The host nation play the opening match of the World Cup against South Africa on May 30.

