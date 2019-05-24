close
Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Zain XI, Haq Bahoo in Bahria Cup Cricket final

Sports

May 25, 2019

LAHORE: Zain XI and Haq Bahoo qualified for the final of 5th All-Pakistan Bahria Cup Cricket Tournament final winning their respective semifinals here at Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town.

Col (rtd) Ali Ahsan SGM Security and HR Bahria Town Lahore was the chief guest at the semifinals. Syed Fakhar Shah, Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore, was also present on the occasion.

In the first semifinal Zain trounced Kazmi Eleven by 6 wickets. Kazmi Eleven, batting first, scored 29 runs in 4 overs and Zain Eleven easily achieved their target losing four wickets. Umeri of Zain Eleven was declared Man of the Match.

In the second semifinal Haq Bahoo XI outplayed Sangla Eleven by 7 wickets. Sangla Eleven managed 50 runs in 4 overs and Haq Bahoo XI got the required runs at the cost of three wickets with 2 balls remaining. Ameen of Haq Bahoo XI was declared Man of the Match. Executive Director Bahria Town Lahore Brig (retd) Khalil Ullah Butt will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

