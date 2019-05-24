Kubo named in Copa America squad

TOKYO: Teenage sensation Takefusa Kubo won his first senior Japan call-up Friday when he was named in coach Hajime Moriyasu’s squad for next month’s Copa America in Brazil.

The FC Tokyo midfielder, who was invited to Barcelona’s youth academy as a pint-sized nine-year-old where he earned the nickname the “Japanese Messi”, is one of no fewer than 17 uncapped players as Japan look to build for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Kubo, 17, will also be available for Japan’s home warm-up games against Trinidad and Tobago on June 5 and El Salvador on June 9, Japanese officials said. “Teams like the hosts Brazil will definitely be serious about winning,” Kubo told local media. “But even though we are playing as guests we will have to match the desire of our opponents when we get on the pitch.”

Moriyasu left big-name players such as Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki out of his Asian Cup squad earlier this year when the Blue Samurai were beaten 3-1 in the final by Qatar in Abu Dhabi. Japan face Chile, Uruguay and Ecuador in Group C at the Copa America, which kicks off on June 14. Leicester forward Okazaki and Strasbourg goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima were, however, retained by Moriyasu.